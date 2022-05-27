5 Times Divyanka Tripathi wore cool sunglasses to beat the heat

1 / 6

Divyanka Sunglasses look

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular names in the TV industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares pictures of herself on social media. The actress rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the role of Ishita Iyer. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she was first runner-up. Divyanka is quite popular for her fashionable looks. Here are the best looks of Divyanka in sunglasses.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram