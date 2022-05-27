5 Times Divyanka Tripathi wore cool sunglasses to beat the heat

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular names in the TV industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares pictures of herself on social media. The actress rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the role of Ishita Iyer. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she was first runner-up. Divyanka is quite popular for her fashionable looks. Here are the best looks of Divyanka in sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram
In the pictures, the actress sported a grey suit with a floral print. She paired it with black sunnies and she twinned with Vivek Dahiya with black sunglasses.
It is a picture from Divyanka’s trip to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had paired a black hoodie with black sunglasses.
The actress is looking absolutely gorgeous in the green off-shoulder long dress with sunglasses as she enjoys at the beach.
Divyanka sported a gorgeous blue floral print puffy sleeves dress. She paired the look with a silver chain and black rounded sunglasses.
The actress had a thrilling experience of watching the F1 racing with her husband in Dubai. She sported a black top with golden printed skirt, black cap and black sunglasses.
