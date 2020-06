1 / 6

Here are interesting things to know about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is undeniably one of the most popular stars in the TV industry and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress rose to fame with her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. When asked in an interview about what she has learnt through her journey, the actress said, "The biggest lesson I have learnt over some time is to have lots of patience and to be focused. These two things are important when you are working in an industry like ours. Patience because you undergo a lot of testing – there are times when you have too much to do. So I feel patience is the key which keeps your confidence level always up. Secondly, focus because 100 things are happening around you which might distract your attention from work and that can eventually create problems in your work. But you must keep yourself away from all these things which lead to distraction and hence focus is important." She is an inspiration for many and rules everyone's hearts with her incredible talent and beauty. Did you know the actress wanted to be an army officer at one point? Check out the interesting facts that will make you fall in love with her all over again!

Photo Credit : Instagram