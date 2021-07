1 / 6

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya’s adorable pictures

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She rose to fame by playing the lead character in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and became more popular with Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After being in a relationship with Sharad Malhotra for many years, the actor found a friend and someone she could lean on during the difficult phase of her life in her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, Vivek Dahiya. At the beginning of 2015, the two actors made headlines for being in a relationship. Vivek Dahiya has often revealed during many media interviews that it wasn’t love at first sight and in fact, the couple first met through a common friend at the time. It was when Divyanka and Vivek got to know each other better, love started to brew between them and they started dating. On Divyanka birthday in December 2015, Vivek Dahiya proposed to her after which they tied the knot in January 2016. Here are pictures of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya that give major relationship goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram