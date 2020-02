1 / 7

Check out the transformation of Divyanka Triptahi Dahiya

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has kept her fan-base increasing with her on-screen portrayal as Ishika in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for years, and despite the show being off air, she has made a place in the hearts of millions as Dr. Ishita. Divyanka made her acting debut in the 2006 TV serial Viraasat with a small role and then Banoo Main Teri Dulhann made her household name in the country. After BMTD, the actress was seen in several reality shows and TV shows which failed to create the same impression as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. With Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita in 2013, the star gained a lot of appreciation from her fans. The actress who was last seen in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal surprised her fans yet again with her onscreen magical performance. Today, have a look at her amazing transformation.

Photo Credit : Zee TV/Instagram