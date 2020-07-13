Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a doting daughter; Here are the actor's PHOTOS with her parents

1 / 11

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's memorable moments with her parents

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Amid her busy schedule, she makes sure to take out time and spend it with her family. The actress often shares snaps with her parents, siblings and in-laws. Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle this year to wish her parents, Narendra Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi a happy marriage anniversary. She shared a lovely candid picture of her mom and dad, wherein her mom can be seen candidly hugging her dad. Her dad looked dapper in a black shirt and was all smiles for the picture. Divyanka also wrote a heartfelt note alongside the picture, which can be read as "For a generation that doesn't express much but is an example of unadulterated love...this picture was irresistible to post.#HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa.@neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage." On that note, take a look at her cherishable moments with her mom and dad.

Photo Credit : Instagram