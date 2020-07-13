/
/
/
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a doting daughter; Here are the actor's PHOTOS with her parents
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes sure to keep herself free from her busy schedule to spend time with her loved ones. Take a look at her endearing snaps with her parents that prove she is a doting daughter.
Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's memorable moments with her parents
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Amid her busy schedule, she makes sure to take out time and spend it with her family. The actress often shares snaps with her parents, siblings and in-laws. Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle this year to wish her parents, Narendra Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi a happy marriage anniversary. She shared a lovely candid picture of her mom and dad, wherein her mom can be seen candidly hugging her dad. Her dad looked dapper in a black shirt and was all smiles for the picture. Divyanka also wrote a heartfelt note alongside the picture, which can be read as "For a generation that doesn't express much but is an example of unadulterated love...this picture was irresistible to post.#HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa.@neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage." On that note, take a look at her cherishable moments with her mom and dad.
First Holi with parents after marriage
When Divyanka celebrated Holi with her parents for the first time after marriage.
Picture perfect
The 'star pariwar' posing together for a picture!
When Vivek could not take his eyes off his wifey
When everyone's posing and your husband is looking at you... It's Awwwwdorable!
A pic for several fandoms
Divyanka captioned this snap as, "A picture especially clicked for several, mixed-up, loving fandoms..#IshRa #Divan #Divek #Karankita #Divekarankita."
With daddy cool
Her dad is her major source of laughter just like all of us!
Casting vote with parents
Do you also go to cast your vote with your parents?
Functions well spent with parents
The daughter-mother duo look truly stunning in this pic!
A perfect family photo
This pic sets major family goals.
Family time
When Divyanka clicked a perfect selfie with her sister and parents.
Mommy's favourite
Divyanka posted this adorable pic for mother's day wishing her favourite person!
