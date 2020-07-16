Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Here's how you can get glowing skin like the star; Check out her beauty secrets

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Here's how you can get glowing skin like the star; Check out her beauty secrets

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never fails to amaze the audiences with her impeccable beauty and glowing skin. She follows a strict regime to keep her hair and skin in check. Take a look at her beauty secrets.
    Here are tips to get a glowing skin like Divyanka Tripathi

    Here are tips to get a glowing skin like Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, zero makeup selfies, romantic moments with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is very particular about maintaining her skin and her no-makeup selfies are proof. She follows a strict beauty regime that makes sure she looks her best at all times. But more importantly this television actress won hearts with her simplicity and natural beauty and her flawless skin. All of this doesn't happen on its own and a flawless skin requires a lot of love and care and even with her busy shoot schedules and personal life, Divyanka never fails to care for her skin because it holds a lot of importance in her life. If you want a radiant and flawless skin like Divyanka, you need a sneak peek into her beauty regime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Take off your makeup

    Take off your makeup

    This is something every one swears by. Divyanka never fails to remove her makeup before she goes to bed. It should also be followed by a toner and a moisturizer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Haircare

    Haircare

    Whenever she gets some time off, she pampers her hair with deep conditioning hair masks that help repair her damaged hair due to all the styling products and tools.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Exfoliating your skin

    Exfoliating your skin

    Divyanka uses a home remedy to exfoliate her skin instead of picking a product off a shelf. She uses powdered sugar to exfoliate her skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The best home remedies

    The best home remedies

    Divyanka goes with an easier home remedy. She uses a face pack made of simple kitchen products. She mixes gram flour with turmeric and raw milk and applies it on her face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Body scrub

    Body scrub

    Just like Divyanka uses a homemade scrub for her face, she makes a body scrub as well using sea salt and castor oil.

    Photo Credit : Instagram



