Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to Hina Khan: If not acting, TV stars' alternative career choices REVEALED

Have you ever wondered what would your favourite TV stars be doing if not acting? Read on to find out the alternative careers that these actors would pursue instead of acting.
3475 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    TV Stars' alternative careers revealed

    Being an actor is not easy. Apart from hard work and dedication, it also requires tons of patience and determination to move on. From splendid good looks to impeccable acting skills, our favourite actors have it all. They have all delivered some fantastic films and never fail to entertain us. However, if things didn't work out the way they did, do you ever wonder what would our favourite actors take up for an alternative career? All your favourite TV stars also once thought of pursuing another career. Did you know Divyanka Tripathi once wanted to become an army officer? "I never wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be an army officer. I was good at NCC, I was told I was the best cadet. This designation was given to me when I was involved in Republic Day Camps in school. I was a very good rifle shooter, I don't get to practice much now, I think I can still shoot." mentioned Divyanka in an interview. From Hina Khan, Shivin Narang, Nia Sharma to others, check out the alternative career choices of your favourite TV stars.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Hina Khan

    The actress is a qualified MBA and holds education in the highest regard always. Before pursuing a career in acting, Hina wanted to become a journalist. At one point, she also wanted to become an air-hostess.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya if not an actor would have been a fashion or interior designer as she always enjoyed these creative works.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Nia Sharma

    The pretty lady was a journalist by profession before she ventured into acting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Parth Samthaan

    Parth had the option of pursuing a career in architecture but he chooses to be an actor instead. He has graduated from the prestigious LS Raheja school of architecture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Shivin Narang

    "Had I not been an actor, I'd have become an athlete or would have continued pursuing shooting as a profession." said the actor in an interview with Times Of India.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi did her MBA in Marketing from Atharva Institute of Management studies. She also worked as an International Event Management. She has done many commercials before she stepped into acting. She had hosted the Indian Princess pageant on Channel V.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

