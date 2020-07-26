Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya proves her siblings are her favourite people with these PHOTOS; Take a look

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a close bond with her family and never fails to spend quality time with them. Take a look at her pics with her siblings that prove they are her favourite people.
7457 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 9
    Divyanka Tripathi's fun moments with her siblings deserve all your attention

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Amid her busy schedule, she makes sure to take out time and spend it with her family. The actress often shares snaps with her parents, siblings and in-laws. During her wedding, Priyanka's sister Priyanka shared a heartwarming note on social media and wrote, "Kal jis aangan mein Chani ki haldi aur mehendi rasam hui, waha ka aaj ka nazaara.. Jese .. Ghar aangan .. Poora Bhopal... Ro rha he Bitiya ki bidaayee me.. " the actress loves to spend time with her siblings and she often shares photos with them on her social media handle. Their photos together are truly a delight and make you fall in love with their amazing camaraderie. She is also extremely close to her sister and often shares lots of snaps with her. On that note, take a look at her cherishable moments with her siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Monochrome click with brother

    Divyanka and Aishwarya's throwback snap is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Fun times with siblings

    These priceless moments are truly too adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    You wonder what they are thinking?

    This family snap from 'Divek's wedding is worth framing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Family times

    Divyanka and Vivek's marriage photos are a delight for their fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    All the love in one picture

    We are surely in love with this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Sisters love

    Divyanka shares a fabulous bond with her sister Priyanka.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Selfie goals

    Isn't this a perfect selfie?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Loads of hugs

    They truly shell out major sibling goals and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

