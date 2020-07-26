Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya proves her siblings are her favourite people with these PHOTOS; Take a look

1 / 9

Divyanka Tripathi's fun moments with her siblings deserve all your attention

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Amid her busy schedule, she makes sure to take out time and spend it with her family. The actress often shares snaps with her parents, siblings and in-laws. During her wedding, Priyanka's sister Priyanka shared a heartwarming note on social media and wrote, "Kal jis aangan mein Chani ki haldi aur mehendi rasam hui, waha ka aaj ka nazaara.. Jese .. Ghar aangan .. Poora Bhopal... Ro rha he Bitiya ki bidaayee me.. " the actress loves to spend time with her siblings and she often shares photos with them on her social media handle. Their photos together are truly a delight and make you fall in love with their amazing camaraderie. She is also extremely close to her sister and often shares lots of snaps with her. On that note, take a look at her cherishable moments with her siblings.

Photo Credit : Instagram