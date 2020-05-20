Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS

1 / 13

Divyanka Tripathi's BEST saree looks are worth checking out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Divyanka once took to Twitter to pen her thoughts on Fashion policing as she wrote, “I wonder why you guys or anyone for that matter don’t do much #FashionPolicing on men? Too much unnecessary pressure on women. Why should we want to look good for you? Isn’t this too sexist? Food for thought!.” Well, we agree to Divyanka and her thoughts because why should girls be subjected to all the fashion police, isn’t it? However, she is undeniably a true blue fashionista. From a simple tee and denim, embellished lehengas to a beautiful collection of sarees, she aces it all with ease. Check out her best saree looks!

Photo Credit : Instagram