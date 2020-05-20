Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. She is also known for her amazing fashion sense. Check out her splendid saree looks!
4778 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 13
    Divyanka Tripathi's BEST saree looks are worth checking out

    Divyanka Tripathi's BEST saree looks are worth checking out

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Divyanka once took to Twitter to pen her thoughts on Fashion policing as she wrote, “I wonder why you guys or anyone for that matter don’t do much #FashionPolicing on men? Too much unnecessary pressure on women. Why should we want to look good for you? Isn’t this too sexist? Food for thought!.” Well, we agree to Divyanka and her thoughts because why should girls be subjected to all the fashion police, isn’t it? However, she is undeniably a true blue fashionista. From a simple tee and denim, embellished lehengas to a beautiful collection of sarees, she aces it all with ease. Check out her best saree looks!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Stunning in the green saree

    Stunning in the green saree

    Mrs Dahiya is seen draped in a beautiful ethnic green and golden saree and she looked surreal. The saree bore intricate thread work in dark green which was accompanied by an embroidered gold border that elevated the look to a whole new level. She then draped the saree over a matching plumped green blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Naree in a saree

    Naree in a saree

    The actress looks like a vision in yellow as she posted this photo and captioned it as, "Saree mein #Naaree.."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    The apt combination of swag and elegance

    The apt combination of swag and elegance

    The star took to Instagram to share a photo in which she looked like an absolute diva descended from above. With a grey floral saree and a pair of sunglasses, Divyanka showed off her cool swag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Divyanka with her people

    Divyanka with her people

    Divyanka dressed in a gorgeous black and white silk saree along with a pair of pearl drop earrings is a true vision. Her hair was partially tied and she was all smiles as she posed with her close people for a photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Such a beautiful pic!

    Such a beautiful pic!

    The actress a bottle green coloured saree with a stylish blouse and frill drape for a red carpet appearance. The actress completed her look with minimal jewellery and a radiant smile while her open hair locks turned out to be cherry on the cake.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 13
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks gorgeous as she poses with her co-star Karan Paetel and dons a pink saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    Peach hues really suit the diva and this pic is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Divyanka's goofy expressions in this candid photo are unmissable. Her green stripes saree looks like the apt combination of comfort and style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The stunner looks surreal as she sports a floral saree with grace and beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    A modern twist to the blouse

    A modern twist to the blouse

    Divyanka nails this pastel hued saree with a full collar neck blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Beauty in red

    Beauty in red

    The actress poses with her on-screen parents as she posted this photo sharing her wishes on Dussehra with her fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    For the love of all-white ensembles

    For the love of all-white ensembles

    Divyanka looks gorgeous in an all-white saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

