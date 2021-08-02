Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Remarkable work the Indian television celebrity has done throughout her career

1 / 6

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s remarkable work on-screen

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Divyanka Tripathi is the wife of television actor, Vivek Dahiya, who fell in love with each other on the sets of their daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabattein and their adorable love story left fans in “awe”. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has now been making the headlines for participating in the stunt-based reality television series, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was often spotted sharing many pictures from Cape Town and has even made many close friends during the shooting for the series. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a brand in itself and fans await to see her on-screen as she is a complete “delight” to watch. Divyanka is a huge name today and has appeared in some remarkable characters on-screen. Here is Divyanka's best work over her long-spanning career. Read ahead to know more about the television actor’s remarkable work on-screen.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram