Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Remarkable work the Indian television celebrity has done throughout her career
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has done some great work on-screen in order to be a successful Indian television actor. Read ahead to know more about her remarkable series that is a must-watch for all her fans.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
Mumbai
Updated: August 2, 2021 04:32 pm
Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rose to fame by playing the lead character of Vidya Sagar Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. The series was the first lead character Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played on-screen and received many praises for her performance.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
Mr & Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya appeared in SAB TV’s comedy daily soap, Mr & Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale, playing the character of Rashmi Dristhsumn Sharma. She proves her versatility with her performance in this series.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
Ramayan
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played a brief character in Zee TV’s Ramayan, where she was cast to play Chandradev, disguised as Devi Apsara. Even though Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had a short screen-time in the series, her performance won many hearts.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein brought a turning point in Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s career as she became a household name by playing the lead character of Ishita Raman Bhalla in this Ekta Kapoor daily soap that aired on Star Plus. The series was a huge success that received high ratings for many years.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was cast to play the lead character of Nithya Sharma in the Zee 5 web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her digital debut with this successful web series.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram