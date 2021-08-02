Advertisement
  4. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Remarkable work the Indian television celebrity has done throughout her career

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Remarkable work the Indian television celebrity has done throughout her career

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has done some great work on-screen in order to be a successful Indian television actor. Read ahead to know more about her remarkable series that is a must-watch for all her fans.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2021 04:32 pm
    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s remarkable work on-screen

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Divyanka Tripathi is the wife of television actor, Vivek Dahiya, who fell in love with each other on the sets of their daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabattein and their adorable love story left fans in “awe”. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has now been making the headlines for participating in the stunt-based reality television series, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was often spotted sharing many pictures from Cape Town and has even made many close friends during the shooting for the series. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a brand in itself and fans await to see her on-screen as she is a complete “delight” to watch. Divyanka is a huge name today and has appeared in some remarkable characters on-screen. Here is Divyanka's best work over her long-spanning career. Read ahead to know more about the television actor’s remarkable work on-screen.

    Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rose to fame by playing the lead character of Vidya Sagar Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. The series was the first lead character Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played on-screen and received many praises for her performance.

    Mr & Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya appeared in SAB TV’s comedy daily soap, Mr & Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale, playing the character of Rashmi Dristhsumn Sharma. She proves her versatility with her performance in this series.

    Ramayan

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played a brief character in Zee TV’s Ramayan, where she was cast to play Chandradev, disguised as Devi Apsara. Even though Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had a short screen-time in the series, her performance won many hearts.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein brought a turning point in Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s career as she became a household name by playing the lead character of Ishita Raman Bhalla in this Ekta Kapoor daily soap that aired on Star Plus. The series was a huge success that received high ratings for many years.

    Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was cast to play the lead character of Nithya Sharma in the Zee 5 web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her digital debut with this successful web series.

