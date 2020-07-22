Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s goofy antics show she is more than a serious actress; See Throwback Photos

1 / 12

A look at Divyanka Tripathi's goofy photos

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reached a crescendo with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her portrayal of Dr. Ishita Bhalla won her many awards and nominations and the audience loved and praised her character. Result of which, she gathered a massive fan following on social media. Apart from her acting prowess in many popular daily TV serials, Divyanka is known for her elegance and sartorial fashion choices. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite Karan Patel. However, the show has now gone off-air which has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Last year, the actress entered the world of a digital platform with her debut on ALT Balaji's web show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. The actress married Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s co-actor, Vivek Dahiya and for the pair, love and attention for each other haven’t died down since. Also, the power couple went onto win the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on 8th July. Most of the times, the TV star is dedicated to fitness accompanied by her husband Vivek. Further, their social media PDAs and fun banter are simply worth a watch. Let's have a look at the actress' most goofy moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram