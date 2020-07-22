/
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s goofy antics show she is more than a serious actress; See Throwback Photos
The TV star Divyanka Tripathi who was cherished by everyone for her role as Dr. Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is currently sharing the lockdown with the actor Vivek Dahiye. Have a look at her goofy photos.
A look at Divyanka Tripathi's goofy photos
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reached a crescendo with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her portrayal of Dr. Ishita Bhalla won her many awards and nominations and the audience loved and praised her character. Result of which, she gathered a massive fan following on social media. Apart from her acting prowess in many popular daily TV serials, Divyanka is known for her elegance and sartorial fashion choices. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite Karan Patel. However, the show has now gone off-air which has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Last year, the actress entered the world of a digital platform with her debut on ALT Balaji's web show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. The actress married Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s co-actor, Vivek Dahiya and for the pair, love and attention for each other haven’t died down since. Also, the power couple went onto win the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on 8th July. Most of the times, the TV star is dedicated to fitness accompanied by her husband Vivek. Further, their social media PDAs and fun banter are simply worth a watch. Let's have a look at the actress' most goofy moments.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Strike a pose
Breaking the notion of actresses getting clicked in a poised manner always, the actress strikes a funny pose while the husband supports with the same.
Sexy and I know it!
Well, the actress is aware and very well knows about her innate quality.
A cup of coffee
The froth on her nose and lips are too funny and cute to have us all in smiles.
Ready to take off
The actress is so free-spirited like there’s no care of the world. We love it!
If being kidnap would be so much fun
The TV diva seems to enjoy her kidnapping sequence during the shoot as she poses happily in front of the camera.
Support for a cause
The actress with her goofy smile along with Vivek captions, “Isn't CWATY a cutie?! She is the world's first virtual animal influencer for animal welfare and rights”.
School time again?
With a pencil in hand and big spectacles, seems like the actress is missing her school days.
Lady don
No one would mind being kidnapped by this gorgeous lady don.
Do not underestimate me
The actress certainly proves that it wouldn’t be a good idea to take up a fight with her.
Beware!
Evidently, Divya is in a goofy mood wearing this funny wig and a toy pistol.
Ice! Ice! Baby
Divyanka pulling her usual funny side out she looks happy amidst the snow.
