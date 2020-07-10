Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares an amazing camaraderie with her in laws; Check out her PHOTOS with them

1 / 11

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's priceless snaps with her in-laws

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are amongst the most popular couples in the TV industry. When asked about the moment Divyanka knew he was the one, she revealed in an interview, "Whenever we meet, it's romantic, but yes the most romantic thing was the day when I went to his place. I saw a beautiful photo frame with my picture in it. He had clicked the picture some time, which I wasn't aware of. He had also written a love poem in Hindi and I am sure for a guy who spoke Londonwali English it must have taken a lot of effort. That time I was sure this is the man for me aur koi nahi ho Sakta!" They had a small engagement ceremony in Chandigarh. They kept it private and even the media got to know about the same after the actress shared pictures of the same. They got married in Chandigarh and have been together for four years now! The actress shares a really warm and cordial relation with her in-laws, Vivek's parents. In an interview, she revealed cooking helped her bond with her mother in law and strengthening their relationship. “Food and cooking for loved ones is an altruistic activity. Even according to our culture, we give a lot of importance to the vibes of a person while cooking a meal. For a large part of my life, the kitchen was a space to cook. It’s only recently that it has become my space to bond with my mother in law. It’s a different feeling as you tend to learn and engage in conversation, knowing her as a person much closer than I ever did before,” she said. On that note, take a look at her photos with her in-laws that approve of her amazing rapport with them.

Photo Credit : Instagram