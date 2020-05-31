/
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a sight to behold in formal looks; Check out her choices of pantsuits & jumpsuits
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her top-notch style game have always left the fashion world talking. From a lehenga, saree, cotton casuals, pantsuits to formal jumpsuits, she carries it all with confidence! Take a look at her collection of formal looks.
Ekta Varma
Divyanka Tripathi's selection of jumpsuits and pantsuits is worth checking out
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. She is undeniably a true blue fashionista. From a floral sharara set, Anarkali, ethnic gowns to a beautiful set of sarees, she owns it all and pulls it off beautifully with elegance and utmost charm. The actress also makes several appearances in her formal looks that she pulls off with utmost confidence. From a pantsuit, jumpsuit to button-up dresses, she raises the bar of style every time she steps out. On that note, check out her amazing collection of pantsuits and jumpsuits.
The perfect combination
Divyanka looks stunning in a yellow blazer and white pair of pants paired up with yellow heels.
You are your boss
Divyanka shared this snap and wrote, "Chill...'cause you know, you are the boss of your little adventure called life!"
Beauty in black
Throwback to the time the star donned a black jumpsuit to an event.
The perfect look for a semi-formal day
The actress looks gorgeous as she teamed up a jumpsuit with a shrug.
Defining elegance
The diva looks stunning in black off-shoulder jumpsuit. This can be the apt choice for that formal evening party!
Boss lady
Divyanka looks beautiful as ever in a red jumpsuit.
Black and white ensemble
She can be seen wearing a shoulder cut white long top with a black pair of trousers and a pair of heels as she strikes a pose with husband Vivek Dahiya.
Giving an unconventional twist to a pantsuit
The actress captioned this pic as, "Formally dressed to kill."
