Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a sight to behold in formal looks; Check out her choices of pantsuits & jumpsuits

Divyanka Tripathi's selection of jumpsuits and pantsuits is worth checking out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. She is undeniably a true blue fashionista. From a floral sharara set, Anarkali, ethnic gowns to a beautiful set of sarees, she owns it all and pulls it off beautifully with elegance and utmost charm. The actress also makes several appearances in her formal looks that she pulls off with utmost confidence. From a pantsuit, jumpsuit to button-up dresses, she raises the bar of style every time she steps out. On that note, check out her amazing collection of pantsuits and jumpsuits.

Photo Credit : Instagram