Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya: PHOTOS of the stars' luxe home in the city of dreams
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. They have been spending the best of times amid lockdown together. Take a look at these photos that will give you a sneak peek into their beautiful home in the city.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6226 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 28, 2020 02:04 pm
1 / 15
Inside the couple's beautiful apartment
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are amongst the most popular couples in the TV industry. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple played two pivotal roles in the show. Divyanka shares" One of the people associated with the show who felt that we had many common traits we don't party, drink, smoke introduced us" Vivek shared that he and Divyanka did not let anyone from the show or their friends know that they used to go out after shoots. The couple's proposal story is the cutest! Vivek wore a tee which read ‘You are an answer to every questions’, while on the other it was written that ‘Divyanka marry me’. They had a small engagement ceremony in Chandigarh. They kept it private and even the media got to know about the same after the actress shared pictures of the same. They got married in Chandigarh and have been together for almost four years now! The couple has been spending the best of time together during the lockdown and is truly one of the most adorable couples. They also gave fans a glimpse into their beautiful apartment in the suburbs of Mumbai that is worth checking out. Here are photos that give us a sneak peek.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
Beautiful views at the terrace
Looks like the couple has found their place of solitude.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Planting together
'Divek' snapped candid while decorating their home with plants.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Balcony lined with plants
Their picture is amazing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
Wooden interiors
When Divyanka sneakily captured Vivek since 'she found the perfect silhouette.'
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Handsome as ever
The actor looks extremely handsome in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Dining area
When Divyanka reminded her hubby it's his turn to cook pasta!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Life under quarantine
Since hairstylists weren't available amid complete lockdown, the actress came to rescue and turned to cut Vivek's hair.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Practising yoga
Vivek captioned the pic as, "Amidst of all the new-age training methods- a daily advancement towards achieving the basics, to strengthen the spine becomes a mandate. #VedicRitual #Chakrasana"
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Golden hour photos
Divyanka gets the perfect golden hour pics at her home.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
Cuteness personified
The actress reminds you 'it's never too late to study'
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
All dolled up
When the star dolled up in lockdown and gave a motivational message in the caption as she wrote, "Many complain about being locked down at home...it may even seem like a prison to them. But an honest confession, For those of us wallflowers and loners who have to brave up every day and behave like an extrovert to fit in, isn't this Lockdown phase like a paradise? #IntrovertsParadise #LockdownLove #CelebrateBeingAWallflower."
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Beautiful artworks
The couple's home also seems to be decorated with paintings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
The breakfast table
That's what the TV star's breakfast looks like.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Beauty personified
As she glammed up at home, she captioned this pic as, "I woke up ruminating today, reflecting on my present and my tomorrow. Conclusion: "All I can change is me. Rest all will fall in place as a Domino effect."
Photo Credit : Instagram