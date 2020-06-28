Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya: PHOTOS of the stars' luxe home in the city of dreams

1 / 15

Inside the couple's beautiful apartment

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are amongst the most popular couples in the TV industry. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple played two pivotal roles in the show. Divyanka shares" One of the people associated with the show who felt that we had many common traits we don't party, drink, smoke introduced us" Vivek shared that he and Divyanka did not let anyone from the show or their friends know that they used to go out after shoots. The couple's proposal story is the cutest! Vivek wore a tee which read ‘You are an answer to every questions’, while on the other it was written that ‘Divyanka marry me’. They had a small engagement ceremony in Chandigarh. They kept it private and even the media got to know about the same after the actress shared pictures of the same. They got married in Chandigarh and have been together for almost four years now! The couple has been spending the best of time together during the lockdown and is truly one of the most adorable couples. They also gave fans a glimpse into their beautiful apartment in the suburbs of Mumbai that is worth checking out. Here are photos that give us a sneak peek.

Photo Credit : Instagram