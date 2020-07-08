/
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya's THROWBACK holiday pics prove nothing beats a vacay with bae
Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya are amongst the most adored and loved couples in the TV industry. Also known as 'Divek', they have a lot of fan pages dedicated to them. Here's taking you down the memory lane to their throwback vacation photos!
Check out Divyanka and Vivek's chemistry in these vacation snaps
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are amongst the most popular couples in the TV industry. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple played two pivotal roles in the show. Divyanka shares" One of the people associated with the show who felt that we had many common traits we don't party, drink, smoke introduced us" Vivek shared that he and Divyanka did not let anyone from the show or their friends know that they used to go out after shoots. The couple's proposal story is the cutest! Vivek wore a tee which read ‘You are an answer to every questions’, while on the other it was written that ‘Divyanka marry me’. When asked about the moment Divyanka knew he was the one, she revealed in an interview, "Whenever we meet, it's romantic, but yes the most romantic thing was the day when I went to his place. I saw a beautiful photo frame with my picture in it. He had clicked the picture some time, which I wasn't aware of. He had also written a love poem in Hindi and I am sure for a guy who spoke Londonwali English it must have taken a lot of effort. That time I was sure this is the man for me aur koi nahi ho Sakta!" They had a small engagement ceremony in Chandigarh. They kept it private and even the media got to know about the same after the actress shared pictures of the same. They got married in Chandigarh and have been together for almost four years now! The couple has been spending the best of time together during the lockdown and is truly one of the most adorable couples. Divyanka and Vivek's social media PDA is always 10 on 10 and they never fail to give their fans some major couple goals! From their adorable selfies, goofy snaps to vacation memories, they share it all! Amidst their busy schedules, the couple makes sure to fly off to the most romantic holidays together! From Italy, Dubai, London, China to Bangkok, they have visited it all together and shared the priceless moments with their fans. Their chemistry in these photos is surely going to melt your heart! Everyone is currently craving the thrill of travel and holidaying in new destinations! However, what we also miss is the couple's beautiful vacation photos that used to treat their fans with their off-duty chemistry! On that note, check out the couple's throwback vacay photos!
At the holy mosque
When 'Divek' visited one of the most popular mosques in Abu Dhabi and posed for a picture-perfect.
Reminiscing the good old days
Divyanka posted this selfie remembering their good old touristy days somewhere in Italy and captioned it as, "I'm already #TravelStarved...and I don't see it happening anytime soon!! That's something I HATE THE MOST ABOUT CORONA!"
Touristy things in Scotland
The one where Divyanka and Vivek pointed towards the Edinburgh Castle and shared the excitement with their fans!
Explorers
A candid snap clicked somewhere in the lanes of China.
Made for each other
When the couple visited the Parisian Macao and clicked this super adorable pic!
Compelled to be romantic
Sharing these beautiful pics the actress wrote, "What's so enchanting about Eiffel, that in Paris or Macao, you are compelled to be a romantic."
Amidst snow-capped mountains
This pic will surely make your hearts melt.
Couple workouts
They never fail to maintain themselves fit, and what better than working out together while surrounded by snow?
Serendipity
This is what bliss looks like.
Romantic lovebirds
Divyanka and Vivek are hands down amongst the most romantic and beautiful couples out there!
Clicked by the coolest mother in law
Divyanka posted this pic and revealed how Vivek's mom clicked this pic! She wrote, "When we were put on the spot to pose for her perfect capture. #MomInLawRocks #LoveAndCalorieOverdose."
Living the best life
Vacations with bae are always the best.
Downtown Dubai
When the couple brought in the new year together in Dubai.
Beach bums together
Only when one thought the perfect selfie does not exist!
Breakfasts in Bangkok
The one where Divyanka and Vivek took a quick vacation to Bangkok.
