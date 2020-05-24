/
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's beautiful selection of ethnic looks from saree, sharara to lehengas is noteworthy
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. She is also very popular for her top-notch fashion sense. Have a look at her fabulous collection of ethnic wear that proves she can pull off every look with sheer elegance.
Ekta Varma
May 24, 2020
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's splendid collection of ethnic looks
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Divyanka once took to Twitter to pen her thoughts on Fashion policing as she wrote, “I wonder why you guys or anyone for that matter don’t do much #FashionPolicing on men? Too much unnecessary pressure on women. Why should we want to look good for you? Isn’t this too sexist? Food for thought!.” Well, we agree to Divyanka and her thoughts because why should girls be subjected to all the fashion police, isn’t it? However, she is undeniably a true blue fashionista. From a floral sharara set, Anarkali, ethnic gowns to a beautiful set of sarees, she owns it all and pulls it off beautifully with elegance and utmost charm. Take a look at times she looked stunning in ethnic ensembles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pulling off that blue saree like a pro
Divyanka looks surreally gorgeous in this blue saree.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Grey never looked so good
Not everyone can pull off this shade of clothing with ease, but Divyanka shows how to do it!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Happy girls are the prettiest
Divyanka is the happiest in Indian wear!
Photo Credit : Instagram
How gorgeous is she!
Divyanka looks pretty as ever in a sky blue sharara set.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Traditional wear always wins
Divyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a traditional avatar to wish her fans at the start of a new year. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was seen clad in a sky blue floor-length Anarkali along with matching jewellery.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning in green
Mrs Dahiya is seen draped in a beautiful ethnic green and golden saree and she looked surreal. The saree bore intricate thread work in dark green which was accompanied by an embroidered gold border that elevated the look to a whole new level. She then draped the saree over a matching plumped green blouse.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beauty in red
When you know you're looking like a true blue diva, twirl!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Looking marvellous as always
A good outfit is equal to a happy mood and Divyanka's snap is a proof!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beauty personified
She not only carries that unique colour choice with grace but also looks dreamy as ever in this ethnic wear.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Making hearts swoon over her smile
A floral ensemble teamed up with this heartwarming smile is always a winner!
Photo Credit : Instagram
