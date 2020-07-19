Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fitness mantra REVEALED; Take notes of her diet and workout routine

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Amid her busy schedule, she makes sure to take out time and spend it with her family. The actress often shares snaps with her parents, siblings and in-laws. Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle this year to wish her parents, Narendra Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi a happy marriage anniversary. She shared a lovely candid picture of her mom and dad, wherein her mom can be seen candidly hugging her dad. Her dad looked dapper in a black shirt and was all smiles for the picture. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talked about her fitness journey and revealed what she eats in one day that led her to have this fabulous body and shed so many pounds. Sharing her morning ritual, Divyanka begins her day with water and tender coconut, and she eats her breakfast around 10-11 am. She said, “But I start my day with a glass of green juice since they are not high on sugar.” And for her breakfast, fruits are her go-to and if not fruits, then she opts for healthy pancakes without oil. Coming back to her weight loss secrets, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared that she is not one of those blessed souls, who can eat anything and get away with it. Divyanka said, “I have to control my diet, I don’t have a great metabolic rate.” For her, carbs are one thing she stays away from mainly because she can’t digest them and rice and sugar are a total no-no. She said, “As soon as I have it, I pop.” Divyanka considers it her cheat day when she has rotis. Take a look at her complete fitness mantra!
Divyanka's morning ritual is to drink a lot of water in the morning and start her day with green tea. When on a detox diet, she drinks green juice in the morning to make sure her body is cleaned of all the toxins. She begins eating at around 10 in the morning.
Breakfast is Divyanka's favourite meal of the day. She likes to keep her breakfast whole and nutritious. The actress likes to keep her lunch light. She tries to include as many vegetables in her food as she can to make sure she gets the right amount of nutrition. She chooses the healthy way for dinner again and eats some vegetable soup made with very nutritious and healthy vegetables like broccoli, green leafy veggies and others.
She likes to keep her dinner very light and eats maximum by 8 pm to ensure healthy digestion. Divyanka also nibbles on cheese cubes between her shots and as a mid-day snack. Wraps made with chapatis and cottage cheese or similar healthy foods are what she likes to include in her diet for a light, healthy lunch. Divyanka's breakfast comprises healthy foods like fresh fruits with pancakes with a twist.
She still ensures that she hits the gym whenever she can during the day, or even during the night, though she prefers to do it in the morning.
The actress believes in the mantra of burning what you eat, and makes sure she does that to maintain her weight. She understands the importance of balancing even her cheat meals with a good rigorous workout.
Divyanka indulges in both cardio and weight training for her workout. She burns her calories with a good cardio workout and uses weight training exercises to keep her body and muscles toned.
She tries to include more weight training in her workout day by day and also increases the weights she lifts as she gets better at it.
