Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fitness mantra REVEALED; Take notes of her diet and workout routine

Here are tips to remain fit like Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Amid her busy schedule, she makes sure to take out time and spend it with her family. The actress often shares snaps with her parents, siblings and in-laws. Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle this year to wish her parents, Narendra Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi a happy marriage anniversary. She shared a lovely candid picture of her mom and dad, wherein her mom can be seen candidly hugging her dad. Her dad looked dapper in a black shirt and was all smiles for the picture. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talked about her fitness journey and revealed what she eats in one day that led her to have this fabulous body and shed so many pounds. Sharing her morning ritual, Divyanka begins her day with water and tender coconut, and she eats her breakfast around 10-11 am. She said, “But I start my day with a glass of green juice since they are not high on sugar.” And for her breakfast, fruits are her go-to and if not fruits, then she opts for healthy pancakes without oil. Coming back to her weight loss secrets, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared that she is not one of those blessed souls, who can eat anything and get away with it. Divyanka said, “I have to control my diet, I don’t have a great metabolic rate.” For her, carbs are one thing she stays away from mainly because she can’t digest them and rice and sugar are a total no-no. She said, “As soon as I have it, I pop.” Divyanka considers it her cheat day when she has rotis. Take a look at her complete fitness mantra!

Photo Credit : Instagram