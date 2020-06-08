Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's off screen PICS with the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are a major rush of nostalgia

1 / 9

Off-screen photos of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast are unmissable

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Besides Divyanka, the central show consisted of a cast of Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, Abhishek Verma and Krishna Mukherjee. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress while talking about it in an interview said that she too loves her 'NOK-joke' with Karan, on screen. Divyanka said that she likes the comedy scenes between her and Karan. "I too like the comedy scenes between Ishita and Raman. They are fun to see and equally fun to enact." The actress has been spending time with her hubby Vivek Dahiya amid lockdown and their social media posts are a treat for their fans. Unlike many of us, Divyanka is enjoying her time at home. Talking about it, she said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I was working continuously during the past few months that I did not get the time to stay at home, and today, when I have gotten this opportunity, it isn't anything like I am having trouble staying home given how people are cribbing, but I am enjoying it. Also, the best part is how everyone is united in this and listening to the government and no rebel is going against it, something that is common otherwise." We all miss watching her on-screen as Ishita Bhalla and there's no doubt about that. Speaking of which, here's taking you down with the cast's throwback photos together which will give you a major rush of nostalgia.

Photo Credit : Instagram