Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's off screen PICS with the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are a major rush of nostalgia

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's off screen PICS with the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are a major rush of nostalgia

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular TV stars and enjoys a massive fan following. Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made her a household name. Check out the cast's off-screen snaps which prove they share an endearing bond.
  1 / 9
    Off-screen photos of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast are unmissable

    Off-screen photos of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast are unmissable

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Besides Divyanka, the central show consisted of a cast of Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, Abhishek Verma and Krishna Mukherjee. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress while talking about it in an interview said that she too loves her 'NOK-joke' with Karan, on screen. Divyanka said that she likes the comedy scenes between her and Karan. "I too like the comedy scenes between Ishita and Raman. They are fun to see and equally fun to enact." The actress has been spending time with her hubby Vivek Dahiya amid lockdown and their social media posts are a treat for their fans. Unlike many of us, Divyanka is enjoying her time at home. Talking about it, she said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I was working continuously during the past few months that I did not get the time to stay at home, and today, when I have gotten this opportunity, it isn't anything like I am having trouble staying home given how people are cribbing, but I am enjoying it. Also, the best part is how everyone is united in this and listening to the government and no rebel is going against it, something that is common otherwise." We all miss watching her on-screen as Ishita Bhalla and there's no doubt about that. Speaking of which, here's taking you down with the cast's throwback photos together which will give you a major rush of nostalgia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 9
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    The gorgeous cast and crew of the show pose together for a selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 9
    Playing dress-up

    Playing dress-up

    We love the cast all dressed up for an episode as they look stunning as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    How cute are they all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 9
    Anna avatar

    Anna avatar

    Here are the beauties Divyanka and Anita posing with the cutie Aly Goni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 9
    Divyanka is the ultimate selfie master of all

    Divyanka is the ultimate selfie master of all

    With this adorable click, Divyanka wrote, "The cunning #SelfieMaster trying to capture all in a frame! #HoliFever full on!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 9
    On-screen festive times

    On-screen festive times

    Here's the all-adorable cast of the show posing together!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 9
    Post-pack-up shot

    Post-pack-up shot

    Throwback to the time the cast posed for a picture after Aditi Bhatia's exemplary drunken scene performance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 9
    When the stars gave a priceless moment to all the fandoms

    When the stars gave a priceless moment to all the fandoms

    Divyanka and Karan enjoy a massive fanbase and are widely popular. Sharing this post Divyanka wrote, "A picture especially clicked for several, mixed-up, loving fandoms. #IshRa #Divan #Divek #Karankita #Divekarankita"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

