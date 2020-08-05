Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's smile and beauty will leave you amazed; Take a look at the star's diverse moods

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never fails to amaze he fans with her near perfection charm, smile and beauty. Take a look at her diverse moods.
  • 1 / 12
    A look at Divyanka Tripathi's diverse moods

    A look at Divyanka Tripathi's diverse moods

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes sure that she keeps her fans updated. The actress keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself from her vacations, zero makeup selfies, romantic moments with Vivek Dahiya to her eye-catching stylish looks, her social media feed is truly a delight for her fans. Certainly, Divyanka has never shied away from putting herself out there in front of millions of followers. Divyanka reached a crescendo with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from her acting prowess in many popular daily TV serials, Divyanka is known for her elegance and sartorial fashion choices. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired opposite Karan Patel. However, the show has now gone off-air which has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Last year, the actress entered the world of digital platform with her debut on the web show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. The TV star is also dedicated to fitness. Since the lockdown started, Divyanka is exploring several activities like reading, baking, gardening and a lot more. Let's have a look at the actress' photos reflecting different moods of her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Bake it Cake it

    Bake it Cake it

    Divyanka prepared a banana choco-chip cake during the lockdown and it looks irresistible.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Back to learning

    Back to learning

    Lately, the actress has been learning new skills for which she even enrolled for a course.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Dil garden garden ho gaya

    Dil garden garden ho gaya

    While the heart may be feeling all happy, the actress makes sure her garden feels the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    A lot can happen over a cup of coffee

    A lot can happen over a cup of coffee

    Divyanka shared the picture with Vivek Dahiya as they spend quality time together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    A Bandit we’d love

    A Bandit we’d love

    Funky hair and a pistol in hand, the TV actress looks like a cute bandit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Relive the school days

    Relive the school days

    She was missing her school days so much that she decided to dress up!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Ganesh Chaturthi

    Ganesh Chaturthi

    Full mood, energy and happiness on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi can be reflected from the photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    A cup of happiness

    A cup of happiness

    The froth on her nose and lips looks too funny.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Ready to take off

    Ready to take off

    The actress is free-spirited and we love that about her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    If being kidnap would be so much fun

    If being kidnap would be so much fun

    The TV star seems to enjoy her kidnapping sequence during the shoot as she poses happily.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    The nerd mode on

    The nerd mode on

    Reading books makes her happy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

