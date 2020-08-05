Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's smile and beauty will leave you amazed; Take a look at the star's diverse moods

1 / 12

A look at Divyanka Tripathi's diverse moods

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes sure that she keeps her fans updated. The actress keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself from her vacations, zero makeup selfies, romantic moments with Vivek Dahiya to her eye-catching stylish looks, her social media feed is truly a delight for her fans. Certainly, Divyanka has never shied away from putting herself out there in front of millions of followers. Divyanka reached a crescendo with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from her acting prowess in many popular daily TV serials, Divyanka is known for her elegance and sartorial fashion choices. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired opposite Karan Patel. However, the show has now gone off-air which has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Last year, the actress entered the world of digital platform with her debut on the web show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. The TV star is also dedicated to fitness. Since the lockdown started, Divyanka is exploring several activities like reading, baking, gardening and a lot more. Let's have a look at the actress' photos reflecting different moods of her.

Photo Credit : Instagram