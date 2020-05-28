Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's ZERO MAKEUP photos show she is blessed with flawless skin

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry. Check out her makeup-free looks that prove she is a natural beauty.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 06:21 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Divyanka Tripathi's no makeup looks are worth checking out

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, zero makeup selfies, romantic moments with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is very particular about maintaining her skin and her no-makeup selfies are proof. She follows a strict beauty regime that makes sure she looks her best at all times. Instead of investing in a face pack available in the market, Divyanka goes with an easier home remedy. She uses a face pack made of simple kitchen products. She mixes gram flour with turmeric and raw milk and applies it on her face. Divyanka uses a home remedy to exfoliate her skin instead of picking a product off a shelf. She uses powdered sugar to exfoliate her skin. Exfoliating is essential for our skin as it helps improve the blood circulation and also removes the dirt and grime and the dead skin cells and when you use a natural product, it's even better. Her regime reflects on her face as she looks gorgeous at all times. Have a look at her best makeup-free photos that define beauty goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Flawless beauty

    Divyanka recently uploaded this snap and captioned it as, "Har Waqt acchha caption zaroori nahi! Khubsurat patte Dekho, mast Raho!" Although, we cannot take our eyes off her beautiful skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Hair on point

    The diva's straight sleek hair is the hair we all dream for!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    With the love of her life

    'Divek' look beyond adorable in this morning selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Divyanka's book recommendations

    Here's what Divyanka has been reading lately. She posted this snap and wrote, "One of those blessed days when you just sit back and read. #WorldsGreatestSpeeches. Reading #SriAurobindoGhosh's as of now."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    The most romantic husband ever

    Divyanka shared how Vivek pampered her with flowers. While Divyanka thought it was from a fan, her darling husband Vivek sent her flowers on Valentine's Day!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Holiday diaries

    When Divyanka was looking forward to the great year of 2020.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Post-workout glow

    Sweat it out like Divyanka and flaunt your post-workout glow selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    No pose days

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star makes sure her fitness is on point!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Car selfies

    Throwback to Divyanka's car selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    How cute!

    The actress looks too cute for words in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

