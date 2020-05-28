Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's ZERO MAKEUP photos show she is blessed with flawless skin

1 / 11

Divyanka Tripathi's no makeup looks are worth checking out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, zero makeup selfies, romantic moments with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is very particular about maintaining her skin and her no-makeup selfies are proof. She follows a strict beauty regime that makes sure she looks her best at all times. Instead of investing in a face pack available in the market, Divyanka goes with an easier home remedy. She uses a face pack made of simple kitchen products. She mixes gram flour with turmeric and raw milk and applies it on her face. Divyanka uses a home remedy to exfoliate her skin instead of picking a product off a shelf. She uses powdered sugar to exfoliate her skin. Exfoliating is essential for our skin as it helps improve the blood circulation and also removes the dirt and grime and the dead skin cells and when you use a natural product, it's even better. Her regime reflects on her face as she looks gorgeous at all times. Have a look at her best makeup-free photos that define beauty goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram