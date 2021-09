1 / 6

Divyanka Tripathi exudes charm in ethnic wear as she gets clicked in the city

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has won audience heart from her daring performance in the show. She is one of the most strongest contestants in the adventure-based reality show. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following. She rose to fame from her iconic role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she was seen as Dr Ishita Bhalla. The actress loves ethnic wear and her Instagram account is proof. She often shares pictures of herself donning Indian traditional clothes that garner praise. Today, the actress was spotted in the city with other celebrities for the birthday celebration of writer and producer Sandip Sikcand. Both are very close and often share pictures. Her husband Vivek Dahiya was missing.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani