Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s 6th wedding anniversary trip pics from Maldives

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is enjoying every moment of her Maldives vacation with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The duo has jetted off to this exotic place to spend some quality time as they have completed 6 beautiful years of marital bliss on July 8. Speaking of their love story, Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2016 in her hometown.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram
The couple celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary this year on July 8. For the special day, the couple decided to go on a vacation to the Maldives. Divyanka Tripathi is looking fashionable yet comfy in a white T-shirt dress, while Vivek has sported a blue shirt and denims as they arrive at their destination.
The couple had a special time at the beach, which was lit up with heart-shaped lighting and décor. The couple is seen twinning in black outfits.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka was seen having a gala time during her stay as she enjoys the delicious food by the pool. She sported a white bathrobe.
In the picture, the couple is seen lost in each other’s eyes as they stand by the pool, ready to dive in the pool. Both has sported blue swimsuits.
In the picture, Divyanka is seen enjoying the breeze at the beach as she sits on a swing. She looks beautiful in a white dress.