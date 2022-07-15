Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s 6th wedding anniversary trip pics from Maldives

1 / 6

Divyanka vivek Trip

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is enjoying every moment of her Maldives vacation with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The duo has jetted off to this exotic place to spend some quality time as they have completed 6 beautiful years of marital bliss on July 8. Speaking of their love story, Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2016 in her hometown.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram