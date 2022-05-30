Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s adorable PICS from Thailand vacay

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek form one of the most amazing and loved couples of the telly world. The duo met during the shoot of their popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and fell in love. The couple dated for some time and finally they had a fairytale wedding in 2016. The couple is very fond of travelling and often go to different destinations whenever they get time off work. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Divyanka Tripathi is very active on social media and often offers glimpses of her blissful married life on social media. The duo is presently enjoying their vacation in the beautiful Thailand and Divyanka has been offering virtual tour of the place with pics from her trip. The couple has also been enjoying beautiful dates and here are some pictures as proof.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram
In the picture, Divyanka and Vivek are seen at a beautiful restaurant having soup. Vivek Dahiya is seen making goofy face while Divyanka is looking beautiful as ever in the pic.
In the picture, Divyanka is looking at her phone as Vivek plants a kiss on her cheek. She captioned, “Hum dono! Lesson- Pyaar ka izhaar Karo- Kabhi bhi!”
In the picture, the couple is seen standing near the beach as they pose for the selfie. Both of them had sported white t-shirts. Divyanka looks flawlessly beautiful in her natural and no makeup look.
The couple is seen lost in each other’s eyes as they pose in a miniature model of St Petersburg. She looks beautiful in a comfy white short dress with white sneakers. Vivek looked cool in the blue co-ord set.
The couple is ready to dive into the pool as they share pictures in their swimwear outfits. Vivek Dahiya is seen flaunting his ripped bare chest body as Divyanka smiled for the picture.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app