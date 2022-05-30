Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s adorable PICS from Thailand vacay

1 / 6

Divyanka Vivek Thailand trip

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek form one of the most amazing and loved couples of the telly world. The duo met during the shoot of their popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and fell in love. The couple dated for some time and finally they had a fairytale wedding in 2016. The couple is very fond of travelling and often go to different destinations whenever they get time off work. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Divyanka Tripathi is very active on social media and often offers glimpses of her blissful married life on social media. The duo is presently enjoying their vacation in the beautiful Thailand and Divyanka has been offering virtual tour of the place with pics from her trip. The couple has also been enjoying beautiful dates and here are some pictures as proof.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram