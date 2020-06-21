PHOTOS: When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made heads turn with her mesmerising beauty as she walked the ramp

1 / 10

Throwback to Divyanka's ramp walk

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Her innocent looks and 'perfect bahu' avatar is something that people have been looking out for more than five years on the screen. But she took our breaths away when she walked the ramp at a fashion show last year! Talking about her outfit and makeup, she donned a short pink coloured sequin dress that had multi-colour trails which she paired with her yellow earrings and similar coloured strappy heels. Not just her one-shoulder dress, but even her eyes with blue lenses and complimentary white kohl completed her look for the event. She was all smiles as she walked the ramp and took away breaths!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani