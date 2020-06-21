Advertisement
PHOTOS: When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made heads turn with her mesmerising beauty as she walked the ramp

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most stunning stars from the TV industry. Check out the time she walked the ramp with sheer elegance and won everyone's hearts!
2534 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 01:00 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Throwback to Divyanka's ramp walk

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel was massively loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress is also extremely fit and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Her innocent looks and 'perfect bahu' avatar is something that people have been looking out for more than five years on the screen. But she took our breaths away when she walked the ramp at a fashion show last year! Talking about her outfit and makeup, she donned a short pink coloured sequin dress that had multi-colour trails which she paired with her yellow earrings and similar coloured strappy heels. Not just her one-shoulder dress, but even her eyes with blue lenses and complimentary white kohl completed her look for the event. She was all smiles as she walked the ramp and took away breaths!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    The actor's eating habits

    Divyanka revealed in an interview that she is not one of those lucky souls who get to eat whatever they want without gaining weight. She controls her diet and makes sure she eats healthily throughout the day to look fabulous in every shot.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Candid click

    The actress captured in a candid click on the ramp!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Slaying effortlessly

    Isn't she one hell of a stunner?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    The OG queen of good looks

    Divyanka is the epitome of good looks, good looks and good looks!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    That smile rules millions of hearts

    Divyanka's smile is beyond beautiful!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Striking the perfect pose

    Here's the actress striking a perfect pose for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Making hearts skip a beat

    Divyanka effortlessly slays and this snap is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Fitness on point

    Divyanka indulges in both cardio and weight training for her workout. She burns her calories with a good cardio workout and uses weight training exercises to keep her body and muscles toned.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Exiting in style

    The actress kept her hairstyle on point as she opted for curls!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

