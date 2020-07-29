When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was shooting in London for Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Vivek Dahiya accompanied her

1 / 9

Recalling Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's visit to London with the team of her show

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her chemistry and camaraderie with Karan Patel were shipped. The show went off the air in December last year after running for close to six years. The charismatic onscreen pair of Divyanka and Karan was rumoured to return for another project, probably for the web. However, Divyanka, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that it might not happen anymore. While speaking on her future projects, if any, Divyanaka disclosed, "As of now, I haven't signed for anything else. There was one project with Karan which I think is not happening anymore. I am sorry guys. I know a lot of people were waiting for his project of ours. I am not sure, there might be a technical reason but I think it is my responsibility to inform people that it may not happen." Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. She never fails to share the priceless and memorable moments of her life with her fans wherein she keeps them updated with her whereabouts as well. On one such occasion, during her Karan Patel co-starrer show, she travelled to the United Kingdom with the team of the show for a shoot sequence. Her darling hubby Vivek also took out time from his busy schedule to spend quality and fun times with her wifey! Take a look at the throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram