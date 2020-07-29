/
/
/
When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was shooting in London for Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Vivek Dahiya accompanied her
When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was shooting in London for Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Vivek Dahiya accompanied her
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became a household name with her show Ye Hai Mohabbatein and won over the hearts of millions! Here's a throwback to the time she shot with the team abroad and her husband Vivek accompanied her to the trip!
Written By
Ekta Varma
6401 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 29, 2020 03:14 pm
1 / 9
Recalling Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's visit to London with the team of her show
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her chemistry and camaraderie with Karan Patel were shipped. The show went off the air in December last year after running for close to six years. The charismatic onscreen pair of Divyanka and Karan was rumoured to return for another project, probably for the web. However, Divyanka, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that it might not happen anymore. While speaking on her future projects, if any, Divyanaka disclosed, "As of now, I haven't signed for anything else. There was one project with Karan which I think is not happening anymore. I am sorry guys. I know a lot of people were waiting for his project of ours. I am not sure, there might be a technical reason but I think it is my responsibility to inform people that it may not happen." Speaking about her social media presence, Divyanka keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself. From her vacation photos, selfies with hubby Vivek Dahiya to her most stylish looks, her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. She never fails to share the priceless and memorable moments of her life with her fans wherein she keeps them updated with her whereabouts as well. On one such occasion, during her Karan Patel co-starrer show, she travelled to the United Kingdom with the team of the show for a shoot sequence. Her darling hubby Vivek also took out time from his busy schedule to spend quality and fun times with her wifey! Take a look at the throwback photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
With team Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
The show had a London special sequence that they shot for a few days!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Ishita and Raman
Their couple got a lot of love for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Goofy moments
This goofy pic is way too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
Picture perfect
Isn't she gorgeous? The actress stuns in a checkered blue sweater and black pants as she poses for the camera.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Favourite places
When you travel to all the touristy places, a picture of memories is mandatory!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
The amazing trio
Divyanka's selfie with co-star Aly and producer and friend Ekta Kapoor is the perfect Insta worthy shot.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Mirror reflection
Divyanka, Karan and Ankita's snap looks even more beautiful with the water reflection.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Enroute London
'Divek' clicked a cute selfie before taking off and we are in love with their adorable antics!
Photo Credit : Instagram