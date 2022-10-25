Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India that's celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm and is known as the festival of lights. The day commemorates putting an end to darkness and evil by lighting up diyas and decorating homes in the brightest and most festive ways. Our celebs are also grandly ringing the festival and giving a glimpse of it to their fans. One such celeb is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's popular actress Nidhi Bhanushali who celebrated Diwali with her family far away from the country. Nidhi has become the talk of the town after her exit from the hit sitcom. The actress is presently living in Thailand and celebrated the auspicious festival o Diwali there with her family. Nidhi took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her celebration to her fans.
Nidhi is beaming with joy as she clicks a selfie with her brother here and also poses with her flower in her hand. The actress believes in leading a gypsy life and is very close to nature. She is often seen exploring mountains, spending time by the sea, admiring the beauty of plants and trees, and much more.
Nidhi is all smiles as she poses here with her family. The actress has donned an indo-western look to celebrate the occasion and nailed it effortlessly. She sported a green crop top and draped a plain golden saree on it.
Another picture of the actress striking a pose with her mother as they celebrate Diwali.
Here, Nidhi is busy gazing at her parents as they strike a pose for the picture. The actress is very close to her family, but she's also an avid traveler, and there are rare times when her fans get a glimpse of her spending time with her family.
