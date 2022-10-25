Nidhi Bhanushali celebrates Diwali

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India that's celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm and is known as the festival of lights. The day commemorates putting an end to darkness and evil by lighting up diyas and decorating homes in the brightest and most festive ways. Our celebs are also grandly ringing the festival and giving a glimpse of it to their fans. One such celeb is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's popular actress Nidhi Bhanushali who celebrated Diwali with her family far away from the country. Nidhi has become the talk of the town after her exit from the hit sitcom. The actress is presently living in Thailand and celebrated the auspicious festival o Diwali there with her family. Nidhi took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her celebration to her fans.