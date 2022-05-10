Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: All the surprise CAMEOS that are a part of the Marvel film

1 / 6

Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had been one of the most anticipated Marvel movies given that it was touted to be a unique adventure for MCU fans with a mix of horror and action. The film was also in the news as several theories suggested cameos from Tom Cruise and more. The film finally hit the screens on May 6 and fans finally found the answers to the much-speculated cameos in the film. While there wasn't any Tom Cruise, several other stars made an appearance in the film and while some reprised their roles, there were others who were seen taking on new roles altogether. Among the many exciting cameos in the film, the one that everybody seemed aware of already was that of Patrick Stewart. While the actor had seemingly himself confirmed his appearance in the film, fans did get to witness his appearance as Professor X in the film as he appeared in a crucial scene involving the Illuminati. Stewart has previously played the roles of Charles X Xavier in six X-Men films and it was certainly a moment of delight for fans to see him take on the role again.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Marvel