Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: All the surprise CAMEOS that are a part of the Marvel film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had been one of the most anticipated Marvel movies given that it was touted to be a unique adventure for MCU fans with a mix of horror and action. The film was also in the news as several theories suggested cameos from Tom Cruise and more. The film finally hit the screens on May 6 and fans finally found the answers to the much-speculated cameos in the film. While there wasn't any Tom Cruise, several other stars made an appearance in the film and while some reprised their roles, there were others who were seen taking on new roles altogether. Among the many exciting cameos in the film, the one that everybody seemed aware of already was that of Patrick Stewart. While the actor had seemingly himself confirmed his appearance in the film, fans did get to witness his appearance as Professor X in the film as he appeared in a crucial scene involving the Illuminati. Stewart has previously played the roles of Charles X Xavier in six X-Men films and it was certainly a moment of delight for fans to see him take on the role again.
It's been a while since fans had been rallying for John Krasinski to play a Marvel superhero and well, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fulfilled their dreams as The Office star was introduced as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, who was also shown to be the leader of the Illuminati. Krasinski certainly looked the part and fans are hopeful to see him as Richards again in a Fantastic Four film.
Lashana Lynch played Captain Marvel from a different universe in the Doctor Strange sequel. The actress' other MCU character has been Maria Rambeau in Brie Larson starred Captain Marvel film. In Doctor Strange though, Lynch's character is shown to be a part of the Illuminati.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a major connection to the MCU show What If...? and that's because Hayley Atwell who made her live-action debut as Captain Carter in the series also makes her appearance in the new Doctor Strange film. Previously, she has played Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel films and also the show Agent Carter.
Another member of the Illuminati who is revealed in the film includes the MCU character of Blackagar Boltagon aka Black Bolt. The character has been portrayed by Anson Mount in the film. Although this is not the first time that actor has played this character. Previously he appeared in 2017, in Marvel Television and ABC show titled Inhumans, which featured Black Bolt.
Perhaps one of the biggest surprise cameos of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Charlize Theron. The actress was introduced as Clea in the film's post-credits scene. With Doctor Strange set to return for another film, it looks like Theron's Clea will get a bigger role in the next film.
