Her parents paid for her birth with a sack of oatmeal.

She belonged to a poor family and was always open about her family’s background and their struggles with money. She is the fourth of 12 children, and she and her family grew up in a one-bedroom cabin with virtually no electricity and no indoor plumbing. When Dolly was born, her father did not have the money to pay the doctor who delivered her, so he gave him a bag of oatmeal instead.

Photo Credit : Instagram