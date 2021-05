1 / 6

Drake’s lesser-known facts

Drake is a popular Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter. He is also an actor who first gained recognition in 2001 by starring in the television teenage-drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation. In order to pursue his career in the music industry, he left the series in 2006 and released his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement. He then went ahead to release multiple mixtapes including Comeback Season and So Far Gone, until he sung for Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment. In 2010, Drake released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later that debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and since then, his career has been on great heights. Drake has achieved a lot of praises and respect for himself in the music industry. He is considered as one of the best musicians, all over the world and is ranked as the highest-certified digital singles artist amongst the world’s best-selling music artists. He has been acknowledged with four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, three Juno Awards and a record 27 Billboard Music Awards. Even though people are aware about his current professional and personal life, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Drake that his fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look at his lesser-known facts.

Photo Credit : Drake Instagram