1 / 9

Drashti's THESE pictures will win your heart

From Geet to Madhubala, actress Drashti Dhami has given us some beautiful and memorable characters whom we still love. The actress is also multi-talented as she was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and won the show along with choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. The beautiful actress will be celebrating her birthday today with her close friends and family but is yet to disclose any other plans for today. The actress was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in 2018. Drashti is yet to announce her return to television but we hope she does it really soon. The actress is a vivid social media user and keeps giving insights of herself almost daily on her Instagram. Today as we celebrate her 35th birthday, check out these stunning pictures of the gorgeous actress which has made us root for the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram