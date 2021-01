1 / 6

Here are some cherished moments of the TV star with her husband Niraj Khemka

Television actor Drashti Dhami, who made her acting debut with the popular serial Dill Mill Gayye, has celebrated her birthday well in advance. Drashti’s husband Niraj Khemka, her friend Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh were present at her advance birthday celebration. The Madhubala actor's Instagram gave us a sneak-peek into her birthday celebrations. Drashti often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares interesting videos and pictures of her workout session on social media. Dhami’s Instagram is full of amazing pictures. The gorgeous actress also posts several loved-up pictures with her husband on Instagram. On the work front, she always manages to garner love from the audiences with her stellar performances. She essayed the role of Geet in 2010 serial Geet– Hui Sabse Parayi. She also starred in the series Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Drashti also won Jhalak Dikhala Jaa 6. The diva was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. So today, as Drashti has turned a year older, here we have compiled a few loved up pictures of the birthday girl with her beloved hubby Niraj Khemka. Let’s take a look:

Photo Credit : Instagram