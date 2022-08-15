PHOTOS: Introducing the face of ‘electronic rock’ K-Pop genre, Dreamcatcher

Published on Aug 15, 2022
   
    Dreamcatcher

    Taking a glance at the various members of Dreamcatcher

    Dreamcatcher is a South Korean girl group formed by Happyface Entertainment (now Dreamcatcher Company). The group consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They made their official debut on January 13, 2017, with the single album ‘Nightmare’. Dreamcatcher originally debuted under the name MINX, releasing the single ‘Why Did You Come to My Home’ on September 18, 2014 with a five-member lineup of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, and Dami. That December, they released the holiday single ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ with girl group Dal Shabet. They released the EP ‘Love Shake’, their last release as MINX, in July 2015. In November 2016, the group announced that they would re-debut in 2017 under the new name Dreamcatcher with two new members, Handong and Gahyeon. The group has come to be recognized as ‘The face of rock in K-pop’ by Rolling Stone India magazine. In 2022, Dreamcatcher released their second Korean studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ and its lead single ‘Maison’. On April 20, the group earned their first music show win of their career with ‘Maison’ on MBC M's Show Champion. On April 26, Dreamcatcher wrapped up their promotions with their goodbye stage performance on SBS MTV's ‘The Show’, where they earned their second music show win.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    JiU

    JiU looks beautiful in the black dress.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    SuA

    SuA brings a sweet look in the grey blazer and black turtleneck sweater.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    Siyeon

    Siyeon is a vintage princess in the asymmetrical black dress.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    Handong

    Handong is a sight to see in the blonde hairstyle and sweater outfit!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    Yoohyeon

    Yoohyeon looks beautiful in the vintage dress and sweet hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    Dami

    Dami looks pretty in the nerdy look with the sweater and glasses.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dreamcatcher

    Gahyeon

    Gahyeon looks gorgeous in the gingham outfit!

    Photo Credit : News1