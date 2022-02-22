Drew Barrymore Birthday: 6 times the actress aced the selfie game on Instagram

1 / 6

Drew Barrymore's selfie pose

Drew Barrymore wears several hats, she's not only an amazing actress but also a producer and now a talk show host too. The actress who began her career at a very young age was popular as a child star and later and later also went on to star in some of the biggest films including the likes of Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates Donnie Darko, Riding in Cars with Boys, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, among others. Barrymore achieved fame as a child actress with her role in Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Recently, the actress launched her own talk show, the Drew Barrymore show. As the actress celebrates her birthday on February 22 and turns 47, we take a look at her social media presence and celebrate how Barrymore never fails to wow us with her amazing selfies. Be it with her close friends or by herself, Drew's selfies game is always on point and we certainly should be taking some notes from it. From sunkissed outings to bathroom selfies, here's what an amazing treasure trove of selfies her Instagram account is.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Drew Barrymore