Drew Barrymore Birthday: 6 times the actress aced the selfie game on Instagram

Drew Barrymore wears several hats, she's not only an amazing actress but also a producer and now a talk show host too. The actress who began her career at a very young age was popular as a child star and later and later also went on to star in some of the biggest films including the likes of Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates Donnie Darko, Riding in Cars with Boys, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, among others. Barrymore achieved fame as a child actress with her role in Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Recently, the actress launched her own talk show, the Drew Barrymore show. As the actress celebrates her birthday on February 22 and turns 47, we take a look at her social media presence and celebrate how Barrymore never fails to wow us with her amazing selfies. Be it with her close friends or by herself, Drew's selfies game is always on point and we certainly should be taking some notes from it. From sunkissed outings to bathroom selfies, here's what an amazing treasure trove of selfies her Instagram account is.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Drew Barrymore
If you travel a lot, you can imagine how terrible jet lag is and Drew Barrymore perfectly captures that emotion in this selfie. Also, we bet you're in love with Pisces eye-mask.
We can't get over this amazing selfie of Drew Barrymore alongside her BFF and Charlie's Angels co-star Cameron Diaz. Sharing this stunning photo on Instagram, Drew in her hashtags mentioned how it was a no makeup selfie and also called her and Diaz "Oldschool sisters."
Drew Barrymore and her daughter went to rescue one kitten and got home three instead. Sharing this adorable selfie with them, Barrymore wrote on her Instagram,"I just became the crazy cat lady? Names are (from left to right) LUCKY (Olive’s cat) PEACH (Frankie’s cat) FERN (mine) all females #GIRLGANG."
In 2019, after turning 44, Drew Barrymore decided to drop a sweet birthday selfie as she flaunted her natural look. In the captions, she wrote, "44 and NEVER BETTER. Go shorty, it’s my birthday!"
One of the best things about Drew Barrymore is that the actress' online presence is beyond natural. The actress' non pretentious posts on Instagram often win appreciation from her fans and we love how with photos such as this goofy selfie, Drew always keeps it real.