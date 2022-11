Ajay Devgn and Kajol attend Drishyam 2 screening

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated sequel of Ajay Devgn's 2015-released film, is gearing up for a theatrical release. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2021-released Malayalam film of the same, recently had its special screening in Mumbai. Many highly popular celebs of Bollywood including leading man Ajay Devgn and his wife, actress Kajol, Tabu, leading lady Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev, Aanand L Rai, actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Seth, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nupur Sanon, and many others attended the Drishyam 2 screening.