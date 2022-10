Ajay Devgn looks dapper in a semi-formal attire

Ever since the forst look of Drishyam 2 was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer to release. The sequel to the superhit film Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others have already created a lot of hype even before its release. Today a trailer launch event has been held in Goa and it is being attended by the star cast and the entire team. Ajay Devgn looks dapper in a white shirt that he has paired with a coat and denim. He completed his look with black sunglasses.