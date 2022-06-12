5 upcoming releases of Dulquer Salmaan you should look forward to

Dulquer Salmaan has time and again proved his mettle with several acclaimed projects over the years. The actor has worked across industries and won hearts on a national level with his charismatic screen presence and flawless dialogue delivery.
The noted artist first appeared on the silver screen in 2012 in the Malayalam film, Second Show. There was no looking back for him after that. In his career spanning a decade, Dulquer Salmaan has given some memorable hits which have cemented his status as a bankable star in the industry.
He last entertained the fans with the love triangle, Hey Sinamika, with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. After this, the star further has an interesting lineup for the year 2022. Let us have a look at some forthcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan that might pique your interest.
Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen working alongside Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the period love story Sita Ramam.
The actor will be seen in an action-packed role in Abhilash Joishy's directorial King of Kotha.
Photo Credit : Twitter
He will further play the lead in the much-awaited web series Guns & Gulaabs along with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.
Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Twitter
Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of R Balki's next titled Chup. He will be sharing the screen with Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the revenge drama.
The star has also signed up to play the lead in Soubin Shahir's action drama Othiram Kadakam.
