5 upcoming releases of Dulquer Salmaan you should look forward to

The upcoming releases of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan has time and again proved his mettle with several acclaimed projects over the years. The actor has worked across industries and won hearts on a national level with his charismatic screen presence and flawless dialogue delivery. The noted artist first appeared on the silver screen in 2012 in the Malayalam film, Second Show. There was no looking back for him after that. In his career spanning a decade, Dulquer Salmaan has given some memorable hits which have cemented his status as a bankable star in the industry. He last entertained the fans with the love triangle, Hey Sinamika, with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. After this, the star further has an interesting lineup for the year 2022. Let us have a look at some forthcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan that might pique your interest.

Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram