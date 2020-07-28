/
/
/
Dulquer Salmaan: Here's a sneak peek into the birthday boy’s life through these PHOTOS
Dulquer Salmaan: Here's a sneak peek into the birthday boy’s life through these PHOTOS
It is our favourite actor's birthday! We are talking about Dulquer Salmaan who just gets better with every film. This promising talent has gone far in a short time.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
27574 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 28, 2020 07:12 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10