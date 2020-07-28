Dulquer Salmaan: Here's a sneak peek into the birthday boy’s life through these PHOTOS

1 / 10

A sneak peek into the birthday boy's life

With immense expectations, comes huge responsibility of filling the void once left vacant by the actor’s father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Carrying forward the legacy of his father, Dulquer won over his fans in a short span of time with his effortless and natural acting. It’s a big occasion today as Dulquer Salmaan, the Mollywood's star celebrates his 34th birthday today. He was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released earlier this year and emerged successful. In Mollywood, he was last seen in Varane Avashyamundu. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with makers of Mahanati yet again. Conceptualised as a period love story set in 1964, the makers of the film launched the poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today. The poster gave a hint of Dulquer playing an Army officer, Lieutenant Ram in the yet to be titled flick. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to reveal the much-awaited update on his upcoming film Kurup, today. He plays a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup in the film. Additionally, the actor will also reveal a single from Maniyarayile Ashokan today. Apart from that, his future endeavours involve Kollywood film which is choreographer Brinda master’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika. The film has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

Photo Credit : Instagram