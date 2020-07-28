Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Dulquer Salmaan
/
Dulquer Salmaan: Here's a sneak peek into the birthday boy’s life through these PHOTOS

Dulquer Salmaan: Here's a sneak peek into the birthday boy’s life through these PHOTOS

It is our favourite actor's birthday! We are talking about Dulquer Salmaan who just gets better with every film. This promising talent has gone far in a short time.
27574 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    A sneak peek into the birthday boy's life

    A sneak peek into the birthday boy's life

    With immense expectations, comes huge responsibility of filling the void once left vacant by the actor’s father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Carrying forward the legacy of his father, Dulquer won over his fans in a short span of time with his effortless and natural acting. It’s a big occasion today as Dulquer Salmaan, the Mollywood's star celebrates his 34th birthday today. He was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released earlier this year and emerged successful. In Mollywood, he was last seen in Varane Avashyamundu. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with makers of Mahanati yet again. Conceptualised as a period love story set in 1964, the makers of the film launched the poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today. The poster gave a hint of Dulquer playing an Army officer, Lieutenant Ram in the yet to be titled flick. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to reveal the much-awaited update on his upcoming film Kurup, today. He plays a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup in the film. Additionally, the actor will also reveal a single from Maniyarayile Ashokan today. Apart from that, his future endeavours involve Kollywood film which is choreographer Brinda master’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika. The film has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    My Dad My Superhero

    My Dad My Superhero

    He is not only a superstar but also a superdad to his daughter Maryam Ameera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Date with wifey

    Date with wifey

    The actor has been married to Amal Sufiya since 2011.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    We keep memories in photograph

    We keep memories in photograph

    The actor sure does not want to take any chance to miss his little girl's moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Doting father to his dear daughter

    Doting father to his dear daughter

    Looking up to her father’ the adorable toddler of the actor has found her inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Check-mate

    Check-mate

    Chess time with the mate is more fun and less game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    It's all about the pump

    It's all about the pump

    The biceps clearly displays what a fitness fanatic is Dulquer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Road trips are always fun

    Road trips are always fun

    The actor captioned the picture as, “Road trip after ages !! Such beautiful country this!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Let gender not define our duties

    Let gender not define our duties

    Setting an example, the actor prepares food for his family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Just Dad things

    Just Dad things

    Being a sketchbook for his daughter, the actor displays his drawn hands and captioned, “Quarantined Dad things!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement