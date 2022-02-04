Dulquer Salmaan’s powerful performances over the decade that showcase his acting prowess

1 / 6

Dulquer Salmaan’s most powerful performances

Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan has recently clocked 10 years in the Mollywood industry. Over these 10 years, the star has given us some amazing characters. The actor has carved a niche for himself with these unconventional yet highly relatable roles. Time and again, the Mollywood star has proved that he can be a good fit for any character he chooses to play. When on the risk of being stereotyped as the lover boy, the actor made some daring moves to showcase his acting prowess. The 2015 film Charlie was definitely an answer from Dulquer Salmaan to those who doubted his versatility as an actor. Another gamechanger for him was the 2018 outing Karwaan, where he played a silent yet strong character and impressed everyone with the undertone of his role. The list can go on and on but it would be fun to revisit some of his most impactful performances over the decade.

Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram