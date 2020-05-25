Advertisement
Dulquer Salmaan's PHOTOS with megastar dad Mammootty, wife Amal, daughter Maryam Ameerah redefine love

Dulquer Salmaan's PHOTOS with megastar dad Mammootty, wife Amal, daughter Maryam Ameerah redefine love

Check out these stunning pictures of Kurup star Dulquer Salmaan with his father, wife and daughter redefining love and affection.
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Dulquer Salmaan's pictures with his family

    Dulquer Salmaan's pictures with his family

    Dulquer Salmaan released yet another poster from his forthcoming film, Kurup, on recently on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. The Kurup poster unveiled on Eid was a gift Dulquer made to his festive admirers. Sharing the poster, Dulquer Salmaan wrote: "Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup”! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!". Several celebrities praised the get-up of Dulquer Salmaan as real-life character Sukumaran Kurup, and the intricacies of the Kurup poster. Even newly engaged Rana Daggubati commented on the poster, a lot of celebrities have taken to the post's comment section to express their views on Dulquer's look. Just before lockdown, Dulquer Salmaan was seen in the debut directorial of Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avasyamund. The film, which also featured Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, narrates a mother and daughter's story. The pre-lockdown film was declared a success. The actor who has been enjoying his quarantine time with his lovely wife and daughter keeps surprising us with his social media every now and then. But what we love the most are his snaps with his family and today we have these amazing snaps of the actor with his family. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    With the coolest

    With the coolest

    Vacation times with the coolest and most handsome friend of the actor his father Mammootty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Isn't it adorable?

    Isn't it adorable?

    The actor with his wife and cute little daughter caught in an adorable moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Fun activities are even better with the coolest father

    Fun activities are even better with the coolest father

    These are definitely one of the cutest father daughter duo in the South film industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Lunch Date for 2

    Lunch Date for 2

    How adorable do these two look in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Charming as always

    Charming as always

    How can he look this good always?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    A cute little throwback

    A cute little throwback

    We are looking at a toddler Dulquer in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Look at this bundle of joy

    Look at this bundle of joy

    The smile of the gorgeous couple with their daughter says it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    A wholesome family picture

    A wholesome family picture

    Celebrations only get bigger and better with family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The happy family

    The happy family

    Don't these three look just perfect together?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Dulquer twinning with his cute little daughter in white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

