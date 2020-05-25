Dulquer Salmaan's PHOTOS with megastar dad Mammootty, wife Amal, daughter Maryam Ameerah redefine love

1 / 11

Dulquer Salmaan's pictures with his family

Dulquer Salmaan released yet another poster from his forthcoming film, Kurup, on recently on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. The Kurup poster unveiled on Eid was a gift Dulquer made to his festive admirers. Sharing the poster, Dulquer Salmaan wrote: "Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup”! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!". Several celebrities praised the get-up of Dulquer Salmaan as real-life character Sukumaran Kurup, and the intricacies of the Kurup poster. Even newly engaged Rana Daggubati commented on the poster, a lot of celebrities have taken to the post's comment section to express their views on Dulquer's look. Just before lockdown, Dulquer Salmaan was seen in the debut directorial of Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avasyamund. The film, which also featured Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, narrates a mother and daughter's story. The pre-lockdown film was declared a success. The actor who has been enjoying his quarantine time with his lovely wife and daughter keeps surprising us with his social media every now and then. But what we love the most are his snaps with his family and today we have these amazing snaps of the actor with his family. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram