3 / 6

Love letter

Last year, on Amaal's birthday, he penned the sweetest note for his wife. Sharing this pic, he wrote, "I know this is a day late but still ! Wishing my dearest Am the happiest of birthdays ! It's a big birthday this year and I love seeing how much you've grown since we first met. From fresh college grad to a young wife to a new mother. You sacrificed and endured so much to give me the biggest gift of my life. And no matter what, I can never do half of what you do on a daily basis from when we knew we were having M. You inspire me to become better and are the voice in my head even if I'm a lost boy who doesn't want to grow up. But no matter how lost or juvenile I am, there's no one I'd rather grow old with than you Amaal Salmaan. You're the love of my life and the mother of my child. I love how that sounds and say it in my head everytime we have a fight! Ok this is turning into some open love letter. Happy birthday baby."

Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram