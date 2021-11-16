PHOTOS: 5 actors from Malayalam industry define good looks & great talent

Malayalam cinema, also known as Mollywood has become one such industry, where good and great talent come in hand and hand. The movies Malayalam creates to entertain audiences with impeccable actors is unbelievable, which is why it is receiving from all over the world.
Gone are the day, when people didn't know much about Malayalam cinema or industry. Every second you meet heaps praises for Malayalam cinema and actors, that's how much impact Mollywood has made. It has great talents, who make you fall in love with both- good looks and mind-blowing acting prowess. While Fahadh Faasil is known to ace any role to perfection, Dulquer Salmaan is the man of dreams to many women out there. Check out the most talented and good-looking actors of Mollywood.
Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Roshan Matthew makes sure to keep you glued to the screen with his good looks and perfect acting skills. He is stunning, how he manages to shine and movies like Kappela and C U Soon are examples of it.
Photo Credit : Roshan Matthew Instagram
Sreesanth Bhasi came as a new guy and just stuck in our hearts. Loverboy, kidnapper, or aspiring director, he aces every role and his good look with curly hair deserves special mention.
Photo Credit : Sreesanth Bhasi Instagram
Does Fahad Faasil need any introduction? This man is the epitome of handsomeness and a great actor, his screen persona is enough to make people fall in love with him.
Photo Credit : Fahad Faasil Instagram
Prithviraj is multifaceted in every way, actor and director, good looks and great actor, doting father and loving husband. He has got all that makes him a perfect man.
Photo Credit : Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram