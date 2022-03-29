PHOTOS: 5 love soaked moments of cutest South couples

It’s common to have goals for onscreen couples. Watching them on the big screen all in style with amazing chemistry is what we die for. But wait, who doesn’t love cute couples and real-life fairytale love stories? We totally do! Watching celebs with their real spouses is what makes our hearts whimper. In the south film industry, there are few lovely couples like Allu Arjun and Sneha, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal, whose love stories and chemistry make our hearts worn out.
Fans and followers are always eager to know what their favourite star couple is doing to make their day special. These celebs have always managed to give sneak peek into their lives with adorable pics with their partners every now and then. Here's a look at five times south couples and their PDA-filled pics restored our faith in life and love. Check it out here:
Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Allu Arjun calls his wife a cutie and often flaunts his love for her. During their recent adventure vacation, he shared a perfect pic of enjoying a fun day out amidst nature. While Allu Arjun is facing the camera in a green sweatshirt, Sneha Reddy is posing with her hubby in a white top.
Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram
The actor shared this cute pic with his wife with happy smiles as they enjoyed vacation after two long years. The couple can be seen clad in warm winter outfits as they posed amid snow-capped country and looked cosy.
Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram
This pic took the internet by storm. The photo shows Ajith hugging and kissing his wife Shalini on the cheek. Ajith in his new dashing avatar can be seen lovestruck by his wife.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Most adorable pic. Nithiin has his arms wrapped around his wife Shalini and is seen giving her a cute kiss. The photo is winning hearts and we cannot get enough of their adorable PDA.
Photo Credit : Nithiin Instagram