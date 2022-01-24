PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan is a family man, shows what's it like to be a doting husband & loving father

1 / 6

Dulquer Salmaan is the perfect family man

South star Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya have been married for 10 years now and are one of the most adored couples of Mollywood. These two took a trip to Rajasthan to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary recently and celebrated this milestone of their relationship in a beautiful fort of Barwara. The Salute actor had even shared a glimpse of their celebration on his Instagram, showcasing the charm of the place. Commemorating a decade of being together, the actor penned an anniversary for his better half, "The times we live in. Making states seem like countries. Friends seem like foes. Last month seem like last year. Er ... wait erase that last line." Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya tied the knot on 22 December 2011 and now, they are proud parents to a lovely 4-year-old, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Let us take a look at some memorable pictures shared by Dulquer Salmaan with his family during the course of time.

Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram