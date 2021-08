1 / 5

Same same but different

Dulquer Salmaan is the son of a superstar of the Malayalam industry, Mammootty. His dad and Dq are the most celebrated and loved celebrities in the film industry. Although both of them predominantly work in the Malayalam industry, they enjoy a massive fan base in other southern states too. And It is rare to find where the audience loves you irrespective of working very little in Tamil or Telugu, which enough proves their popularity and craze. While Mammootty is known as the superstar of the Malayalam industry, Dulquer Salmaan has got the tag of heartthrob of the South, which suits the best for both. Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty are the most handsome father and duo. They also share a very close bond with each other, which sets major goals. Unlike most father-son relationships, Dq and Mammootty's bond is unique and very adoring. The son calls his dad OG, which means 'Original Gangster. ' Their love for each other is quite evident in their PDA-filled photos and today we shall take a look at them.

Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram