Sita Ramam: Suave & Stylish promotional wardrobe of birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan

1 / 6

DQ's Sita Ramam promotional wardrobe

Dulquer Salmaan is busy at the moment promoting his romantic drama, Sita Ramam. While the movie buffs eagerly look forward to seeing this love saga in the theatres on the 5th of August, the lead cast of the film, including Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur have been attending various events recently, to talk about their next. Apart from the excitement for the movie, these events are also a treat for the fashion mongers as DQ has given some inspiring looks while promoting his film. From retro to cool and casual, his promotional wardrobe has a range of impressive looks. The Salute actor has managed to rock every ensemble with his unmatched swagger and persona. He has been keeping the fashion police on their toes.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand