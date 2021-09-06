Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan to Allu Sirish: 5 South actors and their massive body transformation

1 / 5

Fitness enthusiast

Fitness plays an important role in the lives of the actors. They leave no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. Even for their roles in the films, actors make sure to give their best and their body transformation has always managed to grab the attention. Recently, South actors Dulquer Salmaan, Akhil Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda among others left us amazed with their body transformation. Irrespective of their diet pattern and hectic shoot schedules, the actors have proved that they can go to any extent to look fit. These young actors hit the gym regularly to maintain their chiselled physique and fitness. Needless to say, they post their gym videos and photos on Instagram thereby inspiring their fans to be fit and healthy. Even during the lockdown, Vijay Deverakonda made sure to workout to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film Liger. His workout video from the gym had gone viral on social media. Let's take a look at the workout photos of the actor for all those who are trying to beat the Monday blues.

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram