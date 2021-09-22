Dwayne Johnson: 6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

15 minutes ago  |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    We can probably all agree that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not your ordinary human being, let alone actor. In an era when huge Hollywood stars are no longer enough to sell a movie (that duty now falls to franchises), the wrestling star-turned-action hero has done the impossible right away. He's taken over the position formerly held by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s and 1990s. However, the actor is also known for looking dapper in suits. Scroll down to witness for yourself.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    Rampage" - Red Carpet

    The time Dwayne pulled of this look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    Fast & Furious premiere

    The time he looked dapper in a brown suit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet

    If anyone can pull off Corduroy suit, its definitely Dwayne.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    Jumanji: The Next Level" UK Film Premiere

    We had no idea he can look dapper in this colour as well.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    Jumanji: The Next Level premiere

    With this picture, it is proved that Dwayne can pull of any colour and any design.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    6 PHOTOS of the actor that make a strong case for suits

    4th Annual Taurus World Stunt Awards

    Dwayne looks young here, which proves he's been slaying in suits since a long time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images