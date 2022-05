1 / 6

Dwayne Johnson's cute click with his daughters

Dwayne Johnson may be the biggest movie star in the world and the highest-paid actor in Hollywood but one look at his Instagram profile and you will learn that he's an even better family man. Johnson aka The Rock is a father to three daughters Simone, 19, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3 and he truly enjoys being the coolest girl dad to them. The actor often showcases glimpses of how he spends time with his daughters and it's the most adorable thing. From painting their nails to going fishing with them, Johnson is the sweetest dad when it comes to spending some good father-daughter moments. In one of his best Instagram posts with daughter Tiana, Johnson also wrote, "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter." The actor has also often in interviews mentioned how he loves being a girl dad and truly enjoys it. On his birthday, we take a look at some of the best moments he has shared with his girls.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Dwayne Johnson