The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson: Horror flicks fan to being a NYU student, 5 facts of the starkid

Simone Johnson is all set to take the family's WWE legacy forward as she has begun training at WWE performance centre. Read on to find out five unknown facts about her.
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Simone Johnson's UNMISSABLE facts

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson has begun her training at the WWE Performance Centre to become a WWE superstar. She is really popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 439K followers. Furthermore, she is signed with the IMG Models as of now. On speaking about taking her family's legacy forward Simone said, "It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy." From being the fourth generation WWE superstar in her family to her movie interest, check out Simone's interesting facts that are hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    The fourth generation WWE star of the family

    Johnson will become the first fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history, following not only her father The Rock, but also her great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and grandfather Rocky Johnson, both of whom are WWE Hall of Fames.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    A student of the New York University

    Simone is the epitome of beauty with brains. After graduating from high school in May of 2019, she is currently studying business at the NYU.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Being the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador

    At a tender age of 16 in the industry dominated by her celebrity parents actor Dwayne Johnson and producer mother Dany Garcia, Simone was the star of 2016 Golden Globes. Johnson became the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador, an honour that was presented to her by her father.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Outspoken about her beliefs

    As they say, "With great power comes great responsibility." The diva, who follows a great social media following, never fails to stand up for her beliefs and ideologies. She often speaks up about numerous topics including politics, gun violence and more. She’s also a major advocate for improving the environment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Horror flicks fan

    If you follow Johnson on social media, you would know that she is a big time horror flicks fan. She really enjoys watching spooky horror flicks to unwind her time on a lazy day. Johnson’s Instagram feed is riddled with screenshots, quotes, and odes to prominent horror films. She also tends to get in the Halloween spirit, whether that means dressing up as some of her favourite horror film characters or taking a trip to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando with her friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

