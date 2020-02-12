The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson: Horror flicks fan to being a NYU student, 5 facts of the starkid

1 / 6

Simone Johnson's UNMISSABLE facts

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson has begun her training at the WWE Performance Centre to become a WWE superstar. She is really popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 439K followers. Furthermore, she is signed with the IMG Models as of now. On speaking about taking her family's legacy forward Simone said, "It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy." From being the fourth generation WWE superstar in her family to her movie interest, check out Simone's interesting facts that are hard to miss.

Photo Credit : Getty Images