13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night's photos show they are head over heels in love

Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night's romantic photos

13 Reasons Why's final season dropped recently and soon it created a lot of buzz for various reasons. The trailer of the same has received mixed reviews from the audience. Many feel the series should have ended a long time ago, however, many are eagerly looking forward to it. For the uninitiated, 13 Reasons Why's final season is all set to release on June 5. Every character of the show often creates a huge buzz. Not just their professional life, but personal life make headlines as well. Speaking about Dylan Minnette who plays Clay Jensen in the show and is a Wallows band member is dating a beautiful punk rock star Lydia Night. Going by her social media posts, she is extremely smart and talented. She has a great sense of style and seems to have a great sense of humour too. And also, she loves to experiment with hair colours. Lydia is a lead vocalist and guitarist of a punk rock band The Regrettes. She is the daughter of director and producer Morgan Higby Night. The couple is very active on social media and often grabs eyeballs with their PDA moments. On that note, take a look at the couple's romantic and cute photos shared by Dylan on Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram