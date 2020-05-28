Advertisement
13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night's photos show they are head over heels in love

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night's photos show they are head over heels in love

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette is currently in a relationship with punk rock star Lydia Night. Take a look at the couple's romantic photos shared by Dylan on Instagram.
3982 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 06:02 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night's romantic photos

    Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night's romantic photos

    13 Reasons Why's final season dropped recently and soon it created a lot of buzz for various reasons. The trailer of the same has received mixed reviews from the audience. Many feel the series should have ended a long time ago, however, many are eagerly looking forward to it. For the uninitiated, 13 Reasons Why's final season is all set to release on June 5. Every character of the show often creates a huge buzz. Not just their professional life, but personal life make headlines as well. Speaking about Dylan Minnette who plays Clay Jensen in the show and is a Wallows band member is dating a beautiful punk rock star Lydia Night. Going by her social media posts, she is extremely smart and talented. She has a great sense of style and seems to have a great sense of humour too. And also, she loves to experiment with hair colours. Lydia is a lead vocalist and guitarist of a punk rock band The Regrettes. She is the daughter of director and producer Morgan Higby Night. The couple is very active on social media and often grabs eyeballs with their PDA moments. On that note, take a look at the couple's romantic and cute photos shared by Dylan on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Dylan's blue hair look steals the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    His forever valentine

    His forever valentine

    Dylan shared this selfie on his Instagram and captioned it as, "Valentine 4ever."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Mirror selfie on point

    Mirror selfie on point

    Dylan's pout game is perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Too cool

    Too cool

    How can they be so adorable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Great sense of humour

    Great sense of humour

    The duo has a unique sense of humour. The actor captioned this as, "Keeping with the Kardashians."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Posers!

    Posers!

    Isn't this a cool pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Deeply in love with each other

    Deeply in love with each other

    Sharing this snap, Dylan wrote, "Oh hai 19."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

